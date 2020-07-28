NIVEA India achieve their very first virtual Guinness World Records® feat

NIVEA MEN, the complete male grooming brand, has added another feather to its cap with a new and one of a kind, virtual Guinness World Records® feat. The record created was for the title, “Most People Washing Their Face Online Simultaneously” on a live stream where 119 Indian men participated with the newly launched, Nivea Men Acne Face Wash. In the wake of the current global pandemic where hygiene is of paramount importance, the participants enthusiastically rose to the challenge and washed their face for a minute, making a new virtual Guinness World Records® feat for the skincare brand. Another unique aspect of the record was that the participants were men from across the country, who were invited to take part in this challenge. The live online activity which had Guinness World Records® judge and select media in attendance to witness the record attempt, received an overwhelming response from the online community.