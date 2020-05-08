Nutrela unveils new campaign #DilKiBaat, Nutrela Ke Sath

Reinvent life while at home, by reuniting with your loved ones
Nutrela Health, has recently unveiled a new campaign #DilKiBaat, in association with BC Web Wise. The campaign showcases what being stuck at home due to the lockdown feels like. It aims to give a message to people on staying positive and spending quality time with family. Undoubtedly, lockdown at the beginning seemed to be challenging for people. Then it became a reinvention of life where one can learn creative ways to reunite with family and keep in touch with loved ones.
A short film of 1:32 minute’s duration has been beautifully amalgamated with a montage of shots; that seems to be relatable to all due to the common space of lockdown that people are sharing globally. This film has been written, produced, directed and narrated by Rohit Kumar Kanojia. The script conveys the message behind the campaign: aiming for people to come up with the new experience at home- be it cooking, house chores, book reading, binge-watching Netflix or anything that they are doing to keep their mental and physical wellbeing, with #DilKiBaat Nutrela ke sath.
The brand demonstrates a concept that shows the daily lives of various people during the quarantine period, weaving their lived stories, memories and interaction. It is relatable to people who are reliving their passion and relearning things left behind during the college and school days.
On the other hand, the motive behind the campaign is to also show people who are really working hard by utilising their utmost potential time while working from home and serving the economy. Along with WFH, those people are also giving their best to the house chores and helping in the kitchen to lower the burden of their family members.
Darshan Panchal, General Manager, Nutrela mentioned “The purpose of ‘DilKiBaat’ is to make people emotionally stable and realize the value of connection with family members while staying at home. The current situation is an appropriate time to discuss things and talk to family, while balancing both work and life. It is a human truth.”
Chaaya Baradhwaaj, Founder and MD, BC Web Wise added, “Nobody knows what our future holds, so we should use this time at its best. The lockdown has definitely not been easy to cope with. This film is designed to enable people to look at that brighter side, cherish those special moments even as they cope with the new normal.”
Rohit Kanojia, Writer, Director, Producer, BC Web Wise believes that his personal experiences and observations of lockdown fueled the thought for #DilKiBaat. I had never seen my family members work in as close a tandem as they had been doing during this lockdown. But I also noticed that while they worked and helped each other out there were only general conversations happening. They have so much to talk about - but those real, honest conversations were missing. Personally, I think this is the time we have to say whatever we want to and just be honest to our loved ones. So, that inspired karo #DilKiBaat. And because I wrote the script, I knew I would be able to bring the emotions out in my narration - hence the decision for the voiceover.”
Apart from the digital film, the brand uses social media to encourage followers to talk about and share good experiences of the lockdown.
(We got this information from a press release)