OPPO India's R&D joins in on a historic 5G video call at Roland-Garros

Fast forward nearly four decades, Forget, who is now Tournament Director at Roland-Garros, views the tournament as the perfect platform for sports innovation. For example, last year, OPPO showcased its first European 5G handsets onsite and the first-ever live 8K TV images of Roland-Garros supported by the stadium’s 5G network. This year, the famous Philippe-Chatrier court is equipped with a magnificent roof and a number of the outside courts will be floodlit for the first time – allowing for matches to be played in lowlight conditions. For the 2020 edition, OPPO is privileged to present a unique onsite experience for a group of people to play at sunset, with images captured by the Find X2 Pro. More details will soon be available to follow.