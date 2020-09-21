OPPO’s latest #BeTheInfinite campaign gets MS Dhoni back in action

OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, roped in the ace cricketer MS Dhoni– for their latest creative and inspiring #BeTheInfinite campaign. Stay tuned to watch the motivating microfilm to see how OPPO along with MS Dhoni aims to encourage people to seek their passion and discover infinite possibilities. The consumer mindset is undergoing a paradigm shift and through this campaign, OPPO aims to instill a sense of hope and motivate people through their latest encouraging campaign. The Reno4 Pro Galactic Blue Edition brings an exciting experience not only for OPPO users but also for fans in the country who look forward to a phone that resonates with his #BeTheInfinite spirit. This masterpiece is priced at INR 34,990/-. and would be available on Flipkart from 24th September 2020.