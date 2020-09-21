OPPO’s latest #BeTheInfinite campaign gets MS Dhoni back in action

Rolls out the #BeTheInfinite campaign to inspire people to achieve more - be more.
OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, roped in the ace cricketer MS Dhoni– for their latest creative and inspiring #BeTheInfinite campaign. Stay tuned to watch the motivating microfilm to see how OPPO along with MS Dhoni aims to encourage people to seek their passion and discover infinite possibilities. The consumer mindset is undergoing a paradigm shift and through this campaign, OPPO aims to instill a sense of hope and motivate people through their latest encouraging campaign. The Reno4 Pro Galactic Blue Edition brings an exciting experience not only for OPPO users but also for fans in the country who look forward to a phone that resonates with his #BeTheInfinite spirit. This masterpiece is priced at INR 34,990/-. and would be available on Flipkart from 24th September 2020.
OPPO’s latest #BeTheInfinite campaign, in association with former cricket captain MS Dhoni, will showcase how through dedication, hard work, persistence, and will, anyone can pursue their passion and achieve their dreams. With common traits such as magnificent, fast performer, dedicated, dependable, and result-oriented, both the experts - OPPO and MS Dhoni personify excellence. Like MS Dhoni, OPPO has also been at the forefront of innovation and providing technological breakthroughs in the smartphone industry.
Expressing his views on the association, MS Dhoni said, “I am very excited to be a part of a project which aims to inspire people to push their limits and follow their passion. It is a pleasure to collaborate with OPPO as they have been at the forefront of pushing their limits in technology and innovation”.
(We got this information in a press release).