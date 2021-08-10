Ormax Media launches Ormax Celeble, a celebrity selection tool

Speaking about Ormax Celeble, Shailesh Kapoor, founder & CEO - Ormax Media said: “There is enough research available Internationally to prove that a good brand endorser can help a brand grow significantly because of the association between the brand and the celebrity, while a poor choice of brand endorser will not just be a waste of money, but also potentially dangerous for brand development. In India, brand endorser decisions are largely driven by gut and even personal taste of brand owners, with very little relevant data backing such choices. Ormax Celeble is a data-centric analytics tool that can help look at their endorsement options that their gut will often miss. We have a huge database of more than 500 national and regional celebrities across domains for brands to tap into”.