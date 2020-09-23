OYO crosses 50 million app downloads mark globally

“There couldn’t have been a better time for us to have hit the 50 million app downloads mark this year. We’re thrilled and humbled at the same time. Since Unlock 3.0, OYO has managed to reach 30% of the pre-Covid occupancy levels with bookings led by millennials and small and mid-sized businesses across 20+ states and UTs. This is a positive sign showcasing consumer intent to travel again. It is also a testament to OYO’s resilience, ability to adapt, and most importantly, our strengthening consumer confidence. We stand ready to welcome everyone who is looking for quality accommodation at affordable prices, making it accessible to one and all. In the past six years and especially this year, we’ve worked across the length and breadth of the product to ensure that we become a truly customer-obsessed organisation that cares about delivering the best experiences to our guests every step of the way.”