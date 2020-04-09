Panasonic India's digital campaign crosses 100Mn views on YouTube

Panasonic India’s latest digital campaign for its newly launched IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) enabled platform—'Miraie for Connected Living’, has garnered more than 100 million views on YouTube. The campaign was planned and executed digitally by WATConsult, the hybrid digital agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India.
Miraie is derived from the Japanese words - ‘Mirai’ meaning ‘future’ and ‘ie’ meaning ‘home’. The platform aims to empower everyday lives of consumers with comfort, convenience and seamless connectivity across all Panasonic devices. Therefore, in support of what Miraie signifies, Panasonic India created a variety of content pieces to highlight the first range of connected products that are available in the Indian market under the brand, Miraie. These products include connected Air Conditioners, Smart Door Bell, Plugs and Switches. The short digital films brought alive relatable consumer insights and focused on how Panasonic’s new platform can help consumers meet the future and enable enhanced flexibility.
The campaign was advocated majorly on YouTube using the reach planner tool. In an attempt to drive all brand matrices, the reach sufficiency curves were considered to arrive at an optimal reach and frequency for the campaign. Subsequently, a full funnel marketing approach was adopted to remarket using various content consumption moments. To bring forth the key proposition of the IoT solution, the campaign was also supported with heavy-duty surround using social media. Additionally, various influencers were selected to promote it across effective genres, thereby, making it visible at every step of the consumer journey and hence, nudging the consumers to consider the brand.
Despite the scale of this campaign, the View Through Rate (VTR) was maintained at 30.5% and the brand lift study showed a significant 57.9% increase in recall, which was way above the industry benchmark of 25-30%.
Speaking on the campaign’s success, Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult said, “The brand’s IoT and AI-enabled solution to its consumers is a perfect step towards enhancing the consumer experience. Thus, the campaign (launched by the brand) was indeed an impactful one. Making it reach the right set of audience, was our plan of action. With the key focus to amplify the impact showcased in the campaign video, we strategically imposed methods, like calculative selection of platforms and influencers, timing the promotions, and charting the consumer’s behaviour. This tactfully made the campaign video leave its mark among the right set of audience, enhancing the brand’s recently launched Miraie air conditioners amongst more than 100 million consumers.
Elaborating on the campaign, Shirish Agarwal, head- brand & marketing, Panasonic India commented, “At Panasonic, we are committed to our vision of creating ‘A Better Life, A Better World’. We are constantly working on new and advanced innovations that enhance the overall experience of our consumers. With the launch of our Miraie platform, we have forayed into the connected living solutions space to ensure comfort, convenience and seamless connectivity. We understand there is a growing need for brands to create awareness among the consumers on the use of newer technologies like AI and IoT. Given the nature of announcement, we introduced holistic marketing and promotions campaigns targeting both digital and traditional media to elevate the understanding around connected living amongst the aspirational Indian consumers. Beside digital films, influencer outreach across social platforms, we organised national dealer meets to reach out to our consumers directly.”
He further added, “Specific to the Connected ACs, we have launched a digital campaign #MeetTheFuture that comprises a series of videos that are based on simple yet important consumer insights, to bring alive the sense of ease and fun that is possible in life through connected technology. Not only this, we also engaged with key influencers such as - Rajiv Makhni and Harsha Bhogle to promote our new AC range.”