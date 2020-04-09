Panasonic India's digital campaign crosses 100Mn views on YouTube

Elaborating on the campaign, Shirish Agarwal, head- brand & marketing, Panasonic India commented, “At Panasonic, we are committed to our vision of creating ‘A Better Life, A Better World’. We are constantly working on new and advanced innovations that enhance the overall experience of our consumers. With the launch of our Miraie platform, we have forayed into the connected living solutions space to ensure comfort, convenience and seamless connectivity. We understand there is a growing need for brands to create awareness among the consumers on the use of newer technologies like AI and IoT. Given the nature of announcement, we introduced holistic marketing and promotions campaigns targeting both digital and traditional media to elevate the understanding around connected living amongst the aspirational Indian consumers. Beside digital films, influencer outreach across social platforms, we organised national dealer meets to reach out to our consumers directly.”