Parle-G partners with Vidya Balan’s movie ‘Shakuntala Devi’ to celebrate the Math Genius

Expressing his delight on this association, Mayank Shah, Sr. Category Head, Parle Products said, “This partnership is an honest effort to communicate our brand philosophy in an authentic and engaging manner. Since the inception of our brand, our goal has been to build positive inspiration for kids over generations to encourage them to reach the pinnacle of success. Our association with the movie ‘Shankutala Devi’ which is based on the world-renowned mathematician, has been an exciting move as it is in the lines of creating genius which is Parle G’s core message.” He concluded, “This partnership celebrates what sets us apart, which is the generations of children that go above and beyond exploring possibilities in a way that makes their little world and imagination better.”