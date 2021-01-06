Pehlay Akshar partners with Doordarshan Marathi for its Magic Classroom initiative

Speaking about the initiative, Radha Goenka, director, RPG Foundation; founder of Pehlay Akshar said, “Pehlay Akshar’s vision is to help children think, be curious and develop a good command over the English language. Equipping kids with the right mindset and basic English skills would enable them to eventually progress in their career path. We are confident that, despite the disruption caused by Covid-19, through this partnership with the Maharashtra State Education Department and Doordarshan, we can reach out to a large number of children, across Maharashtra, who can continue to learn from home.”

For those who miss the episode on television, the videos can be accessed on the Pehlay Akshar app (available on Google Play Store) or the Pehlay Akshar YouTube channel (https://bit.ly/PehlayAksharChannel).