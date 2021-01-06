Pehlay Akshar partners with Doordarshan Marathi for its Magic Classroom initiative

Program aims to improve English language skills of children across Maharashtra.
The Pehlay Akshar Foundation, that works in partnership with State Governments to improve student learning outcomes since 2008, has collaborated with autonomous public service broadcaster Doordarshan Marathi for its Magic Classroom initiative. The initiative aims to improve English language skills of students from class I to VIII across English and vernacular mediums. As we continue to combat the pandemic, the TV classroom offers children an opportunity to continue learning.
418 episodes of 30 minutes each will be aired over the next 27 weeks, starting 4th January 2021 on DD Sahyadri, DD Free Dish 525, Dish TV 1229, Hathway 513, and Tata Sky 1274, across Maharashtra. Created in partnership with the State Council of Educational Research and Training of Maharashtra, the episodes are based on the Maharashtra State Board syllabus for classes I to VIII. The content is delivered using Pehlay Akshar’s unique pedagogy that incorporates diverse learning philosophies, promotes creative thinking, and develops socio-emotional skills, aligned with the National Education Policy.
Speaking about the initiative, Radha Goenka, director, RPG Foundation; founder of Pehlay Akshar said, “Pehlay Akshar’s vision is to help children think, be curious and develop a good command over the English language. Equipping kids with the right mindset and basic English skills would enable them to eventually progress in their career path. We are confident that, despite the disruption caused by Covid-19, through this partnership with the Maharashtra State Education Department and Doordarshan, we can reach out to a large number of children, across Maharashtra, who can continue to learn from home.”
For those who miss the episode on television, the videos can be accessed on the Pehlay Akshar app (available on Google Play Store) or the Pehlay Akshar YouTube channel (https://bit.ly/PehlayAksharChannel).
(We got this information in a press release).