Pepperfry launches - ‘Swadeshi is great’ – campaign to celebrate Indian craftsmanship

Conceptualized by L&K Saatchi and Saatchi, the first film captures a carpenter carefully working on a piece of furniture and as he finishes the article, he looks at his father and says that he has learnt this world-class manufacturing process from his abbu. The second film shows a carpenter that checks the wood of his furniture item, knocks it, varnishes it and critically eyes it before proudly claiming that this international quality piece is made in Ratangarh. The last video depicts a couple of carpenters painstakingly refine a motif as one of them proclaims that such edgy styling and design is their speciality.