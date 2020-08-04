Pepperfry launches - ‘Swadeshi is great’ – campaign to celebrate Indian craftsmanship

Pepperfry, India's no.1 furniture and home products marketplace, has launched its new campaign, Swadeshi Is Great, to promote and celebrate Indian artisans and their creations. The brand, which was conceived with the idea of building an ‘honest Indian’ company, impresses upon consumers the superiority of Swadeshi products on key variables of purchase decision-making i.e. quality, style and value. Through this heart-warming campaign, it urges people to buy Swadeshi furniture not only because it is Indian, but also because it is superior.
Historically, majority of India's handcrafted furniture was exported primarily to premium retailers in the US and Europe. However, since its inception in 2012, Pepperfry has aimed to democratize the furniture industry in India. With its unique marketplace model and an extensive catalogue that comprises 90%+ 'Made in India' products, the brand has made authentic Indian furniture accessible and affordable in every corner of the country. Additionally, Pepperfry has also provided the local manufacturers and artisans access to a steady national market and pride from the fact that fellow Indians are using their handcrafted products.
Having championed the cause of 'Made by Indians for Indians', Pepperfry has launched this three-part digital campaign to highlight that Indian is better and Indian is beautiful. It conveys that Indian furniture is not mass-produced and through each intricately carved piece a carpenter brings to life his expertise, craftsmanship as well as his rich lineage. Most of the furniture is made from hardwood like Sheesham, Teak, Mango and Acacia that lasts a lifetime and with beautiful designs, they are indeed priceless.
Conceptualized by L&K Saatchi and Saatchi, the first film captures a carpenter carefully working on a piece of furniture and as he finishes the article, he looks at his father and says that he has learnt this world-class manufacturing process from his abbu. The second film shows a carpenter that checks the wood of his furniture item, knocks it, varnishes it and critically eyes it before proudly claiming that this international quality piece is made in Ratangarh. The last video depicts a couple of carpenters painstakingly refine a motif as one of them proclaims that such edgy styling and design is their speciality.
Speaking about the campaign, Kashyap Vadapalli, chief marketing officer & business head, Pepperfry said, "Pepperfry has always endeavoured to democratize the furniture industry in India. A one-stop-shop for authentic Indian furniture and home décor, it has not only made beautiful handcrafted furniture affordable and accessible but also empowered local artisans and manufacturers. Through this campaign, we are celebrating these skilled craftsmen and encouraging consumers to buy Indian furniture not only because it is Indian but because it is superior, beautiful, durable and stylish."
Debarjyo Nandi, senior vice president, Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “Swadeshi is at the very core and essence of brand Pepperfry and a dominant part of its product portfolio. The campaign looks to instil pride in Indian made furniture and celebrate the craftsmen who create beautiful and world-class furniture right here in our homeland.”
