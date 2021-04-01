PepsiCo India launches ‘Bowl of Hope’ to mark World Whole Grain Sampling Day 2021

Recognizing PepsiCo India’s efforts, Dr. Jagmeet Madan, National President, Indian Dietetics Association & Principal and Professor, Sir Vithaldas Thackersey College of Home Science, SNDTWU, Mumbai said, “FSSAI’s Eat Right India movement aims to promote safe and healthy food for everyone in an environmentally sustainable way. While people are aware of healthy eating, lack of understanding of what nutritious meal consists of, makes it important to increase its awareness among people. PepsiCo India’s efforts on an important day like World Whole Grain Sampling Day, is a step in the right direction. We need more such initiatives to help address the nutrition challenge in India at hand.”