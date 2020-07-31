Philips introduces revolutionary Haircare high-tech devices and DIY female grooming products

“We believe there is always a way to make life better and at Philips, we do that by bringing to our consumer’s technology that cares. Our SenseIQ range is a prime example of that purpose – a first of its kind technology that senses & adapts as per your hair needs to ensure the best possible output with the least possible damage. The pen trimmer launch is another step in the same journey where we responded to the voice of consumer & made something that is a near essential for women especially in these days of avoiding frequent salon visits. As a company, we always keep our focus laser sharp on the impact that we are creating on consumer lives, all our actions are aimed at fulfilling our purpose which has made us the most loved brand in this segment”, said Gulbahar Taurani, Vice- President, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent.