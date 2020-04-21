PhoneShaala: an innovation ensuring that learning doesn’t stop despite the lockdown

eArth Samvarta Foundation turned to its friends and technology advisors at Krazy Devil Creationz (KDC). Vachan Kudmule, Founder, KDC lives by the value that everything can and must be designed. He quickly came up with the technology solution at the heart of PhoneShaala. KDC developed a TOLL FREE technology that students can call to listen to a lesson that is specially crafted by teachers. The child can choose their grade and the subject they want to learn and hear the lesson from their teacher completely free of cost. Vachan says, “The technology underlying PhoneShaala allows children of low income families to call from a basic feature phone and learn without their parents bearing any cost of the call. We aim to help bridge this digital divide in learning for children from low income families not just during the COVID-19 crisis but also beyond.”