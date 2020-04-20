Pizza Hut launches fun wallpapers to liven up video chats

Talking about the launch, Neha, marketing director, Pizza Hut Indiasaid, “As a brand that exists for the love of pizza and bringing people together, we believe these wallpapers are a great way for pizza lovers everywhere to express themselves and add a dash of personality to their video chats, as they catch-up with loved ones, do office meetings or attend classes. Our millennial consumers will especially enjoy using these quirky wallpapers to showcase their love for pizzas to the world. In these trying times, it’s also our way to make the best of being indoors and add some colour and fun to our consumers lives.”