Pizza Hut launches fun wallpapers to liven up video chats

Continuing its quest to make people see the brighter side of lockdown and social distancing, Pizza Hut has launchedeleven vibrant pizza themed wallpapers to make video chats even more delightful and memorable.The wallpapers are freely downloadable from Pizza Hut’s Facebook page and can be used across several video conferencing platformsto mask boring walls and cluttered rooms.Pizza Hut is the first food brand in India to have designed and launched their own wallpapers, which are available in simple jpeg formats. The wallpapers can be downloaded from here: Link
Talking about the launch, Neha, marketing director, Pizza Hut Indiasaid, “As a brand that exists for the love of pizza and bringing people together, we believe these wallpapers are a great way for pizza lovers everywhere to express themselves and add a dash of personality to their video chats, as they catch-up with loved ones, do office meetings or attend classes. Our millennial consumers will especially enjoy using these quirky wallpapers to showcase their love for pizzas to the world. In these trying times, it’s also our way to make the best of being indoors and add some colour and fun to our consumers lives.”
Pizza Hut, through their ongoing #QualityTimeNotQuarantine campaign,has been urging people to be optimistic while staying at home and appreciate the extra time that they have got. The brand recently reinvented its logo to reinforce the practice of Social Distancing andinform consumers about its oven-to-doorstepcontactless experience,which enables them to enjoy tasty and hygienic pizzas in the safety of their homes, as the foodis delivered straight from the oven to the doorstep, without any hands touchingit.
Pizza Hut has also been contributing to COVID-19 relief initiatives in India by providing quality and hygienic meals to medical and frontline staff at government hospitals across cities. The brand has added several WHO-recommended safety and hygiene measures to the existing stringent policies that it has always maintained, for ensuring the highest level of food safety, and the well-being of its customers and employees.
