Plum BodyLovin’ launches on-pack partnership with Illumination’s Minions

With the Minions franchise being one of the most loved & iconic franchises, of all time, by GenZ and millennials, the brand plans to tap into that audience with this one-of-kind collaboration while simultaneously, disrupting the bodycare market in India. This exciting launch is backed by an innovative two-pronged influencer strategy. As part of the same, the brand has tied up with beauty mavens who have a strong millennial connect & subscriber base such as Sarah Sarosh, Mridul Sharma, Himadri Patel etc. and also collaborated with undergrad & B-School content creators to generate buzz & excitement around the launch with relatable & youthful content on social media platforms like Instagram.