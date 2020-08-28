Pocket Aces’ Loco to Stream NBA 2K League Games in India

Commenting on the association, Anirudh Pandita and Ashwin Suresh, Founders, Pocket Aces said, “The NBA has shown great vision by embracing esports and providing a pioneering roadmap for other professional leagues. The gaming culture in our country is getting richer by the day and this partnership will enrich it even further. We look forward to working with the entire Indian esports ecosystem to build a strong community for the 2K game and the NBA 2K League here. The esports revolution in India is just beginning and we are excited to build this new category of entertainment alongside an organization that has embraced it from the beginning.”