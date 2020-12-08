Publicis Groupe commits to more than wishes for 2021

Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe said: “After such a challenging year we owe our people more than wishes for 2021. This is our way to deeply thank everyone at Publicis for their contribution over the last 12 months; to celebrate all their achievements in striking back during this crisis; and set a clear course for the future. At a time when most of us are still isolated, we believe it is our duty to unite everyone and demonstrate once again that when we wish together, we will together.”