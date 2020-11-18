PVR ties up with India Accelerator to prepare disruptive startups for entertainment sector

Further speaking on the partnership, Kamal Gianchandani, chief strategy officer, PVR, stated: “Businesses need to pivot in these changing times. It’s more so for the media and entertainment sector. PVR, through the accelerator program, is in search of ideas or technologies which can improve and revolutionize the movie going experience, making it unique and friction-less. We need to add value to our capacity building along with optimizing our resources in these challenging times. Given the track record of India Accelerator in flourishing meaningful startups, we are looking forward to a strong positive outcome.”