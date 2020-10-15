‘Race for the White House’: CNN-News18’s reportage of US Presidential Elections 2020

In line with their commitment to bring the most impactful reportage of major events across the globe, the programming will comprise detailed analysis along with an overall view of the political scenario through a multitude of special shows. From primetime discussions with American analysts on relations among India, US and China to discussions with Indian diplomats, business leaders and politicians around India-US trade to exclusive interview with US Senator Kamala Harris’s relative, the programming will present comprehensive coverage throughout the elections. Leveraging its exclusive partnership with CNN, the channel will host global thought leaders and domain experts such as Fareed Zakaria – Host of GPS, Christiane Amanpour – Host of Nightly Interview Program, and Anderson Cooper, Host of Anderson Cooper 360° who will share their views on economy and foreign policy, relevant to Indian viewers.