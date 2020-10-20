Radio City along with Lowe Lintas’ Kaamwapasi helps people find job

Commenting on this, Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, “We at Radio City have always been the forerunners in helping people with their social and economic issues. Finding a job especially during the pandemic can be a huge task and at Radio City we understand that. Hence, when we got the opportunity to acknowledge this issue and provide some help, we grabbed it without any second thoughts. With Kaam Wapasi, we aimed to play the role of a catalyst and also expedite the overall process of connecting people in need of a job with companies in search of people. We featured 10,800 job profiles in three weeks and organized on-air interviews between the candidates and the company. One again, with this campaign, radio has emerged as a powerful medium to help its listeners during these testing times.”