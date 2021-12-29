Radio City announces exclusive tie up with Kanpur & Lucknow Metro stations

Radio City has always been known for its innovation & trend setting approach in the Radio Broadcast Industry. With the launch of the Kanpur Metro by Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28th December, listeners onboard can now exclusively tune in to the radio channel from 6 am till 10 pm every day. Starting the launch with a bang, Radio City surprised its listeners in the Kanpur Metro, by organizing a meet & greet with the city’s favorite Radio City RJs, who were live at the Motijheel station from 7 am to 9 pm. Kickstarting the first day of the broadcast, India's digital sensation RJ Raghav was also a part of the celebration, with a special segment at 7 am. The programme was followed by a series of live shows by the station’s superhit RJs Karishma, Hari and Akhil.