Radio City Celebrates Ganeshotsav with City Cha E- Bappa

Through ‘City Cha E-Bappa’, Radio City RJs in Mumbai and Maharashtra will interact with listeners, play online games on Zoom, and select a few winners who will be rewarded with exciting prizes. The lucky winners will also get a chance to invite RJs to virtually visit their buildings/homes to celebrate the festival together. Radio City RJs will connect with celebrities, sharing a glimpse of the celebrations with the citizens and will also share their experience of celebrating the festival amidst the pandemic. In Pune, like every year, our RJ’s would be broadcasting the morning and evening show LIVE for 10 days from Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple and Shree Kasba Ganpati respectively. The Ganpati bhakts will get a chance to witness the festivities from both the temples for 10 days at the comfort of their homes through the digital steaming.