Radio City gifts laptops to needy students through City Ki Tech-Shaala

Radio City’s RJ Archana said, “This pandemic has brought in immense uncertainty, negativity in the lives of people. When one of my listeners confided in me about the difficulty he is facing to facilitate education for his children without proper technical and logistic support that is when the idea, City ki Tech Shaala germinated. As soon as we kick started the campaign we have been receiving so many calls, messages from my listeners across Mumbai City. Every day on my show there is a listener sharing his / her story of an urgent need for a laptop to ensure their children can study. From a house help to an old grandfather who is the sole caretaker of his grandson, to a child being told he would be debarred from exams as he did not have a laptop etc we have been hearing and sharing such heart touching stories with Mumbai. I would like to thank all my listeners who pour their heart out with me and consider me as their true BFF, the happiness and tears of joy on their face was surreal when they got the laptop . Most importantly I would like to thank my BFF Bhavin Turakhia, who has come forward and agreed to donate laptops and bring a smile to so many faces. Through this initiative, we at Radio City are overwhelmed to spread positivity and bring a happy wave in people’s life during such tough times.”