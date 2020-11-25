Radio City launches the 12th Season of ‘Radio City Super Singer’

Commenting on the launch of the 12th edition of Radio City Super Singer, Radio City's Chief Executive Officer, Ashit Kukian, said, “With an aim to spread happiness and positivity amongst people during these tough times, we decided to come back with our tent pole property, Radio City Super Singer Season 12. Radio City has always believed in creating opportunities amidst crisis for the benefit of the city and its citizens. Radio City’s unwavering commitment to nurturing talent has helped this flagship property grow in the last 11 years. Being in its 12th year, Radio City Super Singer has not only grown by scale but this year we are certain it will exceed its level of engagement amongst listeners. We are grateful for the support we have received so far and hope to see people participating in large numbers this year too and we would like to thank our sponsors who have instilled their faith in this property. As our tagline says, ‘Sangeet par koi lockdown nahi hota’, we are excited to celebrate this country’s immensely gifted singers and showcase them to our millions of listeners.”