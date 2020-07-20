Radio City refreshes its programming lineup, with 'Radio City-Naya Hai'

Talking about the new programming schedule Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, “Radio City through its new brand ideology ‘Rag Rag Mein Positivity’ continues to stay committed and responsible in spreading happiness, hope, and positivity amongst the listeners, society, and the nation. We have always pushed boundaries and harnessed the true power of radio to connect with our audience. Our new programming lineup for Mumbai is yet another strategic step to curate appealing, positive, and engaging content for our listeners. I am confident that the revamped shows, with mood mapped music and engaging connect, will be able to highlight the local flavour of the city and entertain Mumbaikars.”