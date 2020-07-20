Radio City refreshes its programming lineup, with 'Radio City-Naya Hai'

The radio network has refurbished its programming lineup in Mumbai to bring fresh content and entertain its audience.
Radio City, India’s leading radio network, refreshes its programming lineup to enthrall Mumbaikars. Starting 15th July, Radio City rejigs the station with new shows and an entertaining twist to provide lighthearted yet positive content to engage and entertain the listeners in Mumbai.
Synonymous to his personality, Radio City’s RJ Salil will kickstart the day with ‘City Ka Kadak Show’ from 7 am to 11 am, Monday to Saturday. The show will engage the audience in some interesting and kadak conversations around city-life, sports, economy, stocks, govt, Bollywood etc. Focused on the high band of female listenership, Radio City ki BFF RJ Archana will take over the mid-morning show with ‘11 se 2, (Gyaarah Se Do) Archu ka show’ from Monday to Saturday. Through the show, she will air hopeful and positive stories, from the kona kona of the city along with beauty and DIY tips and tricks etc.
Radio City’s afternoon show, ‘Aapdo Karan’ will air from 2pm-5pm and refresh the afternoon vibe of the city. Aiming to add that extra zing to Mumbai’s sultry evening, ‘City ki Double Decker’, with RJ Harshit and RJ Palak will bring their contrasting personalities together to entertain listeners with entertaining Bollywood quizzes, engaging games, and much more during their show, that airs from 5pm- 9pm.
Talking about the new programming schedule Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, “Radio City through its new brand ideology ‘Rag Rag Mein Positivity’ continues to stay committed and responsible in spreading happiness, hope, and positivity amongst the listeners, society, and the nation. We have always pushed boundaries and harnessed the true power of radio to connect with our audience. Our new programming lineup for Mumbai is yet another strategic step to curate appealing, positive, and engaging content for our listeners. I am confident that the revamped shows, with mood mapped music and engaging connect, will be able to highlight the local flavour of the city and entertain Mumbaikars.”
Radio City had initiated the teaser campaign by quizzing and dropping hints to Mumbaikars about something new coming up through on-air promos. Reiterating the motto of the brand ‘Rag Rag Mein Positivity’, Radio City aims to bring entertainment along with tailored positive content to connect with the pulse of the city. With a strong focus on music and entertainment coupled with listeners’ preferences, Radio City, over the years has been the nation's positive voice. Through, Rag Rag Mein Positivity, the radio network continues to stay committed and responsible in spreading happiness, hope and positivity amongst the listeners, society, and the nation.
(We got this information in a press release).