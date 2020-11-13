Radio City Spreads the Light of Education with ‘City Ki Tech Shaala’

Commenting on the campaign, Radio City's Chief Executive Officer, Ashit Kukian said, “Jawaharlal Nehruji had rightfully said, ‘The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.’ Hence, today, when the future of our country is facing a challenging time it becomes our responsibility to step in and help them in any way possible. In both the editions of City Ki Tech Shaala, our emphasis has been clear- to fulfil the basic education needs of as many students as we can. Since the first edition and even now, we have received astounding amount of responses from our listeners and this gives us a sense of support and pride in using our platform for bringing about a positive change in their lives. On behalf of Radio City, we wish all our listeners a Happy Diwali.”