Radio One launches in Chennai

Vanakkam Chennai! To the best of the best international music with 94.3 Radio One. With the addition of Chennai to its international network, Radio One is now India’s largest international radio network. 94.3 Radio One is an already existing station in Chennai playing hit Tamil songs. However, Radio One will now cease to exist as a Tamil station, post the format change. The format of the station will change from Tamil music to International Music from 1st July onwards. To add to the launch of the new international station, Radio One has created a campaign “Your Request our playlist” which is India’s largest Music request campaign. The campaign encourages and urges listeners to send in their list of music via an Instagram message on the official 94.3 Radio One page.