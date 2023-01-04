Rajasthan Royals and COLORS team up to launch cricket talent hunt show ‘Cricket Ka Ticket’

One male winner and one female winner will be awarded a cash prize of ₹5 lacs each, along with a one-year development program which includes mentoring and coaching support from the Royals coaches, mentors, and players. The most exciting prospect for the winners will come in terms of having a chance to be a part of the cricket ecosystem as the male winner will win a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to appear for trials at Rajasthan Royals. Whereas, for the female contestant who bags the ‘Cricket Ka Ticket’, there will be an opportunity to get major trial opportunities with assistance from the Royals management, given the pending arrival of the domestic T20 women's competition.