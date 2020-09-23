Rapido launches digital campaign #CaptainsOfTomorrow capturing the Gully Cricket Fever in India

The film, launched on Rapido’s social media handles, captures the dynamism of the ubiquitous gully cricket tournament scene in India. It shows young boys preparing for the tournament between residential buildings and waiting for their Captain to arrive. It further goes on to build how Rapido ensures that the Captain of the team makes it in time to the ground to start the tournament by taking the young boy through the fastest route possible, making for cheer and action to erupt. The film builds on the interest, love and viewership that cricket enjoys during this time and the excitement viewers have, to see a different perspective on cricket every year. The jingle, Rap Rap Rapido, runs through the action in the film, performed in a street hip-hop style.