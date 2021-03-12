Rapido launches new campaign #GoOhhWithRapido, highlighting ways to beat traffic

In the first case, a young man at the end of his patience waiting for the public transport to arrive, books a Rapido bike service, that arrives in two minutes, which does not only make him but everyone standing at the stop, #GoOhhWithRapido and at its accessibility. The second use case shows a woman getting out of the metro and availing an already available Rapido, making her #GoOhhWithRapido and its availability. The third use case is Rapido helping an employee, who is late for office, reach the office 10 minutes earlier, making the employee and the office security guard and colleagues #GoOhhWithRapido and the convenience it provides while travelling through traffic. The fourth use case show cases a husband reaching home from office on time and at an affordable rate that makes the couple #GoOhhWithRapido.