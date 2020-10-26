Rapido strengthens its awareness campaign on safety measures for COVID-19

The company has launched a comprehensive set of safety measures since Unlock 1.0, such as requesting customers to carry their own helmets to maintain hygiene as opposed to providing full-face helmets before every ride and new policy support where the company provides free cancellation if Captains or customers are without a mask.

The Captains also have to follow certain mandatory guidelines like:

- Installing and using the Aarogya Setu app before they can go On-duty to start accepting orders

- Wearing a mask and carry sanitizers, hair net in addition to the mandatory helmets at all times

- Maintaining personal hygiene and sanitizing their bikes before onboarding customers

- Captains also get a checklist of items and declaration that they have to adhere to before accepting rides., which is done every time a Captain goes online.