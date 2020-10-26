Rapido strengthens its awareness campaign on safety measures for COVID-19

Rapido, India’s Largest Taxi Platform, continues to strengthen its safety measures against the pandemic to protect its customers and Captains (driver partners). The company announced two new measures to build on its existing set of protocols for further care.
Rapido collaborated with StepOne, India’s largest group of volunteer doctors & technologists, fighting COVID-19 using Telemedicine, for the National COVID-19 Helpline integration on its Customer and Captain (driver partner) Apps. With this integration, Rapido continues to strengthen its measures to protect its stakeholders against coronavirus offering inclusive and 24x7 access to Healthcare experts to citizens of India.
The helpline, +91-9745697456, is now live for citizens across the country living in the shadow of the rising pandemic. The helpline will provide TeleMed services under COVID related, mental help and video consultation for non COVID related cases. Citizens can call the helpline number anytime from anywhere without any charge and will get a call back from a healthcare expert within minutes to understand the needs of the caller.
Rapido also conducted a bike sanitisation and vehicle check-up camp powered by Throttl where around 200 bikes were sanitized and checked over three days in Delhi and three days in Gurgaon. During this camp, Rapido distributed free T-shirts to the participants and spread the awareness of maintaining hygiene, while riding a bike during the pandemic.
The company has launched a comprehensive set of safety measures since Unlock 1.0, such as requesting customers to carry their own helmets to maintain hygiene as opposed to providing full-face helmets before every ride and new policy support where the company provides free cancellation if Captains or customers are without a mask.
The Captains also have to follow certain mandatory guidelines like:
- Installing and using the Aarogya Setu app before they can go On-duty to start accepting orders
- Wearing a mask and carry sanitizers, hair net in addition to the mandatory helmets at all times
- Maintaining personal hygiene and sanitizing their bikes before onboarding customers
- Captains also get a checklist of items and declaration that they have to adhere to before accepting rides., which is done every time a Captain goes online.
Rapido additionally provides Safety Shields, a first of its kind safety measure program by a bike taxi player in the country, which aims at further increasing the safety aspect of using bike taxi during this ongoing pandemic.