Rapido urges commuters to opt for ‘Smart Commute’ through a 360-degree campaign

The campaign is a musical that takes the consumers through two use cases, both aimed at establishing the three pillars of Rapido – Affordability, Accessibility and Availability. The first film shows an employee still in bed getting a message from his boss to be in office for a meeting in 15 minutes and how Rapido not only helps him reach in time but also left him with enough time to get the boss a coffee. The second film is about two friends and their need to meet their dream girl, who recently became single. To go one up on his friend who has swanky car, the guy chooses a bike taxi as a smart commute option and reaches the girl, before the friend.