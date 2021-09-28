ReBrand Gurus emphasizes on female orientation

With this initiative, the organization aims to ensures that more work openings are accessible to women living in metropolitan and tier 3 and tier 2 urban communities.
ReBrand Gurus, one of the tech branding organizations is proud of its efforts towards empowering young women through employment. The organization ensures that more work openings are accessible to women, not only exclusively to the females who live in metropolitan areas but yet in addition to the individuals who live in tier 3 and tier 2 urban communities.
ReBrand Gurus is a brainchild of Manan Sharma Vashisht who is the founder & CEO of the company ensures that his students get the best corporate challenges to face. Manan Sharma Vashisht is committed to building a more equitable industry through formal initiatives and specialized programs. Manan Sharma Vashisht, who brings with him 19-years of experience, is an embodiment of a powerhouse who through his strategy has taken the organization to new horizons of success.
“We are focused on fostering a work environment culture that works with natural obtaining and maintenance of ability.
With this, the organization plans to enlist 60% of ladies as in giving emplacement. Additionally as a tech branding organization, we take on groundbreaking thoughts so that youth and teenagers can likewise get business and abilities inside the organization,” said Manan Sharma Vashisht, Founder & CEO, ReBrands Gurus.
As of now, the organization's operations are situated in India Noida, Uttar Pradesh, regions in America, like Dallas, Texas, Sheridan, and Wyoming as well as in Canada.
Since it was acquired by Manan Sharma Vashist, ReBrand Gurus has always promoted accountability, equality, and kindness in an effort to end misogyny.
“You need to associate with people that challenge you to rise high, people that make you better. Sachidanand Chaturvedi, Head Placement from Buddha Institute of Technology GIDA Gorakhpur feels privileged for their long-term association with ReBrand Gurus.
Manan Sharma Vashisht who is managing the overall operations of ReBrand Gurus has imbibed and translated his learning of his experience to his students so well that they are confident of facing any challenges.
Priya who is an intern with ReBrand Gurus expressed her happiness, "I have enjoyed working with ReBrand Gurus, I can proudly say this is my first and best move. The work environment is good. ReBrand Gurus is fundamentally a strong concern with a lot of opportunities to learn.”
One of the interns Shalini said, "ReBrand Gurus provides a conducive and employee-friendly work environment, which helps the employee to give quality work to the clients. In terms of career growth also it provides the best platform to enhance knowledge and skills. I feel very gratified and glad to be associated with ReBrand Gurus and look forward to working here for a long tenure.”
In general training sessions and day-to-day activities, students get guidelines, how to perform their roles and responsibility as exceptional leadership, communication as per need, and problem-solving approach.
Manan Sharma Vashisht content, organization operation understanding, attention to detail & diverse set of experience provides meaningful value to students which make them understand 360 degrees of corporate life.
(We got this information in a press release).