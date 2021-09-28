ReBrand Gurus emphasizes on female orientation

ReBrand Gurus is a brainchild of Manan Sharma Vashisht who is the founder & CEO of the company ensures that his students get the best corporate challenges to face. Manan Sharma Vashisht is committed to building a more equitable industry through formal initiatives and specialized programs. Manan Sharma Vashisht, who brings with him 19-years of experience, is an embodiment of a powerhouse who through his strategy has taken the organization to new horizons of success.