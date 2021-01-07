RED FM announces SWAG FEST 4.0 Online Edition

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, director and COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “Over the last 4-5 years, there has been tremendous growth as far as regional music is concerned. I am a strong believer in the power of regional and vernacular. As a radio station that has a presence across the country, we embrace cultural diversity in the things we do. After the back-to-back successes of our digital editions of various IP’s like The Care Concert, Rise India Awards, South Side Story, Dugga Dugga and Be Bauaa, we are extremely happy to announce the online edition of SWAG FEST. With various Punjabi music artists and a lot of entertainment, this will be our first IP in the coming year.”