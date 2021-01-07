RED FM announces SWAG FEST 4.0 Online Edition

The event will be streamed online on BookmyShow for all the viewers.
After the roaring success of the last three editions, 93.5 RED FM one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks is back with its online edition of Swag Fest! Scheduled for 16 January 2021, Swag Fest 4.0 will be the first digital IP in the New Year by the brand. The event will be streamed online on BookmyShow for all the viewers.
It’s that time of the year when people look forward to some of the biggest music and culture festivals the country has to offer. SWAG FEST 4.0 promises larger-than-life line-up of the best Punjabi pop musicians. Catch Bohemia, Jass Manak, Miss Pooja along with Aparshaki Khurana in a two hour non-stop Punjabi music celebration from the comfort of your homes.
Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, director and COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “Over the last 4-5 years, there has been tremendous growth as far as regional music is concerned. I am a strong believer in the power of regional and vernacular. As a radio station that has a presence across the country, we embrace cultural diversity in the things we do. After the back-to-back successes of our digital editions of various IP’s like The Care Concert, Rise India Awards, South Side Story, Dugga Dugga and Be Bauaa, we are extremely happy to announce the online edition of SWAG FEST. With various Punjabi music artists and a lot of entertainment, this will be our first IP in the coming year.”
Swag Fest 4.0 will comprise some spectacular performances and a memorable start to the New Year 2021 for all. The tickets are live on BookMyShow for Rs.99/-
