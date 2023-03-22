RED FM organized ‘RED Premier League 2023’ to cater to needs of cricket enthusiasts of Karnataka

Evergreen solutions bagged the championship and Team Avatarapursaru were the runner up.

B Surendar, director and COO Red FM Network says - “Sports and cricket are one of the pillars of non-music content on Radio and organising a cricket tournament for corporates is a logical extension of this line of thinking .We have been organising this IPR event ‘RED Premier League’ in Karnataka for a few years now very successfully thanks to the excellent response from the corporates here”.