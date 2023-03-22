RED FM organized ‘RED Premier League 2023’ to cater to needs of cricket enthusiasts of Karnataka

The tournament was organised at St Joseph University, Langford Road Bangalore on March 18 and 19 with a very good participation.
RED Premier League is a corporate cricket tournament organized with the objective of encouraging and recognizing cricketing talent in the corporate world. RED Premier League intends to encourage sportsmanship and create awareness towards physical fitness among corporate employees who many times tend to fall prey to the sedentary lifestyle, which in turn affects their health and wellbeing.
Suresh Ganesan, general manager, RED FM, Karnataka says – “The Objective of RPL is to give the corporate cricket enthusiast a platform to showcase their cricket skills. It is also an opportunity for professionals to come together, have some fun and improve their health in the process”
Around 16 teams of cricket enthusiast from the corporate world battled for the championship title.
Rajendra- ACP Bangalore, Suresh Ganesan, General Manager, RED FM, Karnataka, Mr. Prashanth R Kulkarni, Regional Sales Manager, Nippon Paints, Mr. Rogers, Millenium ad media, inaugurated the event.
Evergreen solutions bagged the championship and Team Avatarapursaru were the runner up.
B Surendar, director and COO Red FM Network says - “Sports and cricket are one of the pillars of non-music content on Radio and organising a cricket tournament for corporates is a logical extension of this line of thinking .We have been organising this IPR event ‘RED Premier League’ in Karnataka for a few years now very successfully thanks to the excellent response from the corporates here”.
RED FM – RED Premier League presented by Nippon Paints, Associate Partners – KIAG, Pull and Dry, Digital Transformation Partner – Sign Desk, Sports Partner – Lal Rakhra Agencies, Venue Partner – St Joseph University, Bangalore.
(We got this information in a press release).