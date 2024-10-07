Republic Digital hosted roundtable edition 2 on October 4, 2024

The Republic Digital Roundtable Edition 2, themed “Mobility Revolution: Pioneering the Next Auto Era,” was successfully executed on October 4, 2024, Friday at Republic Campus, Noida.

This roundtable saw significant discussions about the automotive industry and its growing trajectory. Presented by Ultraviolette Automotive, this content-driven initiative brought together industry luminaries, key infra-authorities, auto startup founders, and thought leaders from various facets of the auto industry.



Arnab Goswami, managing director and editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network stated, “We are on the cusp of an exciting revolution in the automotive sector. The electrification of vehicles and groundbreaking innovations are transforming our roads and paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable future. By coming together, we can turn challenges into opportunities and create a mobility ecosystem that is efficient, accessible, and inclusive. Let’s embrace this transformative journey and enter a new era where innovation leads the way, benefiting communities and individuals alike. Together, we can make a lasting impact and shape the future of transportation!”



The event featured dynamic discussions that explored pivotal topics shaping the future of mobility, including the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), the redefinition of the driving experience for both passenger and commercial vehicles, the strengthening of the automotive ecosystem through ancillaries and infrastructure, and the need for a conducive regulatory environment to support these advancements.



The Roundtable featured critical discussions on the electric vehicle (EV) market's robust expansion, driven by advancements in battery technology and declining costs.

Ayush Lohia, CEO of Lohia Auto Industries, highlighted the market dynamics, stating, “India is a price-sensitive market. When we talk about numbers, more than 90-95% of the sales come from the masses, with only about 3-4% from the premium segment.”

Automotive veteran Rajiv Rawat shared insights on consumer preferences, noting, “Among the biases that I can see, safety of the cabin, comfort, and vehicle features are paramount. Space and ground clearance are also critical factors.”



Pankaj Krishna, founder and CEO of Chrome DM, commented on regulatory challenges, saying, “Regulations have been ineffective until they are implemented.”

Venkata Saiveer Reddy, Co-Founder of LionCharge, discussed the role of ancillary companies in workforce development, stating, “These companies are collaborating with the National Skill Development Corporation to create 5 million jobs in the EV charging space and the broader EV ecosystem by 2030.”



The Republic Digital Roundtable Edition 2 showcased the automotive industry's critical role in the mobility revolution, emphasising collaboration and sustainability.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.