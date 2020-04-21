Robert Rose to address the marketing community in India

On April 23 at 10 am, one of the worlds best known content marketing guru, Robert Rose, will address the marketers, advertising professionals and digital publishers via a webinar presented by Scatter. Robert has been at the forefront of content marketing and wears many hats. He's a keynote speaker par excellence, an author, an adviser to some of the globes best known organizations and one of the key people who have made Content Marketing World a magnum opus event.
Robert will dwell on the art and science of content marketing while spending some time on how technology enables marketers to meet the voracious appetite consumers have for content from brands. This webinar has been made possible after India's leading content marketing company, Scatter, connected with Robert last week and asked if he would address the marketing, advertising and publishing community in India. He immediately obliged and sounded excited about the opportunity to speak to an audience from a new geography outside the US.
In the past, Scatter has connected with thought leaders like Joe Pulizzi, Jeff Bullas, Guy Kawasaki etc. to help spread the word about the fundamentals and benefits of content marketing. Scatter has created over 50,000 pieces of content for over 200 brands since its inception. The webinar will be hosted by the CEO and Founder of Scatter, Rajan Srinivasan. Speaking on the opportunity to host this webinar, he said "Robert is a class act and his articulation of all things content marketing is very inspiring. I'm extremely excited about Robert sharing his experiences with the digital marketing community and can promise this will be one of the best marketing webinars of 2020."
