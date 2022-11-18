Sahitya Aaj Tak': Sitaron Ka Mahakumbh of Literature festival starts from November 18-20, 2022

The event will take place at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.
Aaj Tak is reintroducing its popular literary programme, Sahitya Aaj Tak. After a three-year hiatus due to Corona, the 5th edition of the show will be held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on November 18, 19, and 20.
Sahitya Aaj Tak is a one-of-a-kind event that brings people closer to the worlds of literature and culture. Conceptualised and designed by Aaj Tak, attendees of the three-day event can directly listen to, watch, and meet celebrities from the worlds of literature, art, and culture with a variety of top legendary talent under one roof. Admission to Sahitya Aaj Tak is free.
This unique festival connecting different streams of Sahitya is one such effort of "Aaj Tak," through which today's youth and society can better understand and connect with the world of Sahitya. The programme will include writers, scholars, composers, musicians, actors, columnists, business leaders, poets, and theatre artists whose work has left an impression on people over the years.
This year artists will reunite on one stage once more to acquaint guests with their thoughts, voices and performances.
Sahitya Aaj Tak is a forum where one can challenge their mind with stimulating debates and engage with authors and their creations from all over the across India who have awoken your wanderlust. The event will also feature notable leaders and novelty and other aspriring conversations. The presence of film stars will brighten the already star-studded gathering of literary stars.
Live performances by B Praak and Asees Kaur will adorn Sahitya Aaj Tak. Names of the other great personalities who will shine on the show's stage this year are as follows:
Afsana Khan
Bhupender Yadav
Vikram Sampat
Ashwin Sanghi
Chetan Bhagat
Prasoon Joshi
Nasera Sharma
Ashok Vajpeyi
Anamika
Arun Kamal
Nand Kishor Acharya
Naresh Saxena
Leeladhar Jagudi
Surender Mohan Pathak
Rajesh Joshi
Kabir Bedi
Swanand Kirkire
Morari Bapu
Deepti Naval
Kailash Satyarthi
Mridula Garg
Wasim Barelvi
Sheen Kaaf Nizam
Nawaz Deobandi
Mahua Maji
Click on this link for more information - aajtak.in/sahitya