Sashakt - The Ovarian Cancer Foundation organises 'Sashakt Warrior Championship' on The World Cancer Day

You are a true hero and we salute your indomitable strength and never give-up attitude. We acknowledge that it takes physical strength, emotional strength, exploration, serenity, and just as many laughs as there may be cries. But this journey is what makes you beautiful. It makes you powerful. It challenges you and you challenge it back. This World Cancer Day, let's join hands to downplay Cancer and celebrate the hero in each and every one of you. Sashakt Warrior Championship is first of it's kind multi-sport carnival with matches, races, competitions, activities and exciting prizes exclusively for Cancer Patients and Cancer Survivors. The event is on 2nd February 2020 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Vivekanand School, D-Block, Anand Vihar, Delhi. Mr. Rajeev Khandelwal (Actor and Advisory Board Member, Sashakt) is the chief motivator of the event and will be participating in various sports and activities along with you. There will be six zones:

1. Sports Zone: Cricket, Basketball, Badminton, Table Tennis, Lawn Tennis, Kho Kho

2. Athletics Zone: Relay, 50m, Hurdle Race, Skipping rope race and fun races

3. Games Zone: Chess, Carom, Dart and Air Hockey

4. Fun Zone: Balloon Shooting, Ring Toss, Mini Bowling Alley, Break the Pyramid, Jenga

5. Adventure Zone: Rappelling, Zorbing, Zip line, Flying Fox and Burma Bridge

6. Fitness Zone: Zumba, Aerobics, Yoga

You can register for minimum one and maximum four competitions (one from each of the first four zones). Adventure Zone and Fitness Zone will be open for all. There are registration charges of Rs. 200 irrespective of number of competitions you register for. Each participant will get a Sashakt Warrior Kit including T-Shirt, Certificate of Participation and other goodies. There will be exciting prizes for the winners. We have ensured that there is something for each one of you, so please do register and let us make the day immensely special for you.

We wish that despite the inevitable and ongoing challenges that come with cancer, life can be — and will be — not just as beautiful, but more beautiful and fulfilling than it ever was for each one of you. Looking forward to have you with us.

Visit this link to register: http://sashaktindia.org/swc2020/