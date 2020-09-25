SBI Card launches new brand campaign “Contactless Connections”

The film strikes a chord with the audience through a concept which is relatable in current times. With easing of lockdown, people are learning to adjust to a new normal, where physical distance must be maintained, interactions are virtual, and communication occurs through the barrier of masks. There is natural concern and inhibition in the minds of people as they go about their daily lives with a high degree of precaution in this new normal. However, the film shows that despite these fears, restrictions and physical distance, people are finding means to connect, care and touch the lives of loved ones, whilst staying safe. It infuses hope that one can stay emotionally connected, receive support from those around and touch hearts, despite the distances.