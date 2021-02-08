Schbang X co-creates the music video with Sony Music India for The Yellow Diary, hits 2.1 Million views

The concept of the music video is the brainchild of the creative directors, Disha Daswani and Mrunal Shah of Schbang X, who brought the idea to life and moulded the emotions of the song into a poetry in motion. Schbang Motion Pictures produced the idea with a striking story, powerful screenplay, casting and visual devices that made the characters come alive. A 4 minute journey of a 4 - year long relationship featuring Isha Talwar, who was the lead in Article 15, critically acclaimed film & most recently seen in the web series, Mirzapur 2. One gets to experience the inevitable distances with silence that come along the course of the relationship through the music.