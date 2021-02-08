Schbang X co-creates the music video with Sony Music India for The Yellow Diary, hits 2.1 Million views

Schbang X and Schbang Motion Pictures along with the band’s record label, Sony Music India, have collaborated to bring out this emotive music video, Roz Roz.
Schbang X, the company’s lab of creative experiments, conceptualized the music video of The Yellow Diary’s latest song, Roz Roz in collaboration with Shilpa Rao. Schbang X and Schbang Motion Pictures along with the band’s record label, Sony Music India, have collaborated to bring out this emotive music video, Roz Roz.
A 5-member music collective, The Yellow Diary is India's most popular Alt-Rock band. With a sound that is best described as 'Poetry with Rock', they are touted to be a compositional powerhouse and have become a huge favourite on the college festival circuit. Their latest song, Roz Roz touches upon the layers and complexities in modern day relationships, and how it’s important to keep the love alive. The band offers a unique, immersive musical experience and consists of Rajan (lead vocals, lyrics), Himonshu (keys, production), Stuart (bass), Vaibhav (guitar), and Sahil (drums). Shilpa Rao is a renowned playback singer and Grammy nominee (2021). Her most popular songs include Ghungaroo, Malang, Bulleya, Hardum Humdum to name a few.
Excited about their latest release, The Yellow Diary jointly says “When Schbang presented the concept and storyboard to Sony Music and us, they brought a rich visual language to our song and we knew, immediately, that they were the right partners for Roz Roz. Shilpa's voice added an emotional depth and perspective to our song and Isha and Arjun wowed us with their charismatic and engaging performance. This was a dream team!”
The concept of the music video is the brainchild of the creative directors, Disha Daswani and Mrunal Shah of Schbang X, who brought the idea to life and moulded the emotions of the song into a poetry in motion. Schbang Motion Pictures produced the idea with a striking story, powerful screenplay, casting and visual devices that made the characters come alive. A 4 minute journey of a 4 - year long relationship featuring Isha Talwar, who was the lead in Article 15, critically acclaimed film & most recently seen in the web series, Mirzapur 2. One gets to experience the inevitable distances with silence that come along the course of the relationship through the music.
Born during the pandemic, Schbang X is a collective vision of communicating ideas through art, music and film. The team works on creating ideas and invigorating emotions, they bring together the creators of the film, music and art community to invoke cultural action. Slick, honest, subtle, simple and quirky in their style; their work is a collaborative endeavour that voices the vision of the brands/artists by adding goodwill and culture to them through some impactful and engaging work.
Commenting on the journey of creating Roz Roz, Daswani, Creative Director, Schbang X, said, “The challenge was to tell a love story without making it cliché, and we set out with an aim to convert this task into an exciting and creative ensemble.”
