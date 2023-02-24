ShareChat introduces Learning Hub, its first-ever certification program

Commenting on the launch of the program, Udit Sharma, chief revenue officer, ShareChat & Moj said, “As the preferred content destination for Bharat, we understand the pulse of diverse language-first Indian users and young India. ShareChat Learning Hub is a step towards enabling brands, advertisers and marketers to deploy our comprehensive ad formats and content innovations that have been designed keeping in mind the media consumption behaviour of Bharat and Gen-Z audiences on ShareChat and Moj.”