Shoppers Stop collaborates with Malaika Arora and Daniel Bauer to create a talent show for makeup artists

One of India’s leading fashion and beauty destination, Shoppers Stop has launched a beauty talent show for makeup artists, beauty advisories and beauty influencers – EyeStoppers 2020. This talent hunt is aimed at giving all professional makeup artists across the country a platform to be in the spotlight and showcase their favourite trends to audiences on the digital universe.
The global pandemic has brought on different challenges and consumers are adapting to it in various ways. At Shoppers Stop, one of the larger trends in the beauty category is the focus on eye makeup sales; that has seen a growth of 27%. As faces get covered in masks, the Lipstick Effect is being taken over by the Eyeliner Effect. The EyeStoppers talent show is focused on the eye makeup category and will help educate consumers on the creativity in this category.
Shoppers Stop today employs more than 1400 Make-up artists and Beauty Advisors that are trained to create looks for consumers and are popularly referred to for their expertise on the latest trends and products in the beauty space. Building on this expertise and the current trend, Shoppers Stop, has launched this talent show inviting Make Up Artists and Beauty Advisors across the country irrespective of their location to be a part of this show that will challenge them to break creative limits and go beyond functional make up.
With a highly accomplished judging panel consisting of none other than the ultimate Bollywood diva – Malaika Arora, and award-winning celebrity makeup artist Daniel Bauer, your looks will be judged by the best! Winner of Mr. Gay India 2014 Sushant Divgikar will also assist in the jury process.
Leading influencers like Aashna Shroff, named Most Engaging Influencer 2019 by Cosmopolitan, accomplished VJ and actor Benafsha Soonawala, singers and sister duo Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar, will also help identify the best of the best.
“Shoppers Stop has launched modern retail in India in 1991. Over the years, we have curated and launched the best of beauty experiences from both international and domestic leaders in this category. Established international brands like M.A.C Cosmetics, Clinique, Smashbox and many more have chosen Shoppers Stop as their retail partner in India. Beauty is a very important category for our consumers with more than 50 percent of women. Our expertise in this category is attributed to the fact that we house the best brands and talent. In turn, we also ensure that this is the best place for makeup artists and beauty advisors to grow in their career and reach their highest potential. We are celebrating the brilliance of makeup artistry through a talent show that will bring together the best of makeup creativity in India. Professional makeup artists from all over India can participate and showcase their unique, out-of-the-box looks.”, says Uma Talreja, Customer Care Associate, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer at Shoppers Stop.
To know more and participate in the talent show, participants have to simply click on this Google form, submit a 3-minute video on the theme shared by the brand and get a chance to be featured in Malaika and Daniel’s Top 5 looks.
The brand has released a series of videos by the celebrity judges and influencers to attract the best of the talent to participate in this unique hunt.
(We got this information in a press release).