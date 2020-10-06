Shoppers Stop collaborates with Malaika Arora and Daniel Bauer to create a talent show for makeup artists

“Shoppers Stop has launched modern retail in India in 1991. Over the years, we have curated and launched the best of beauty experiences from both international and domestic leaders in this category. Established international brands like M.A.C Cosmetics, Clinique, Smashbox and many more have chosen Shoppers Stop as their retail partner in India. Beauty is a very important category for our consumers with more than 50 percent of women. Our expertise in this category is attributed to the fact that we house the best brands and talent. In turn, we also ensure that this is the best place for makeup artists and beauty advisors to grow in their career and reach their highest potential. We are celebrating the brilliance of makeup artistry through a talent show that will bring together the best of makeup creativity in India. Professional makeup artists from all over India can participate and showcase their unique, out-of-the-box looks.”, says Uma Talreja, Customer Care Associate, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer at Shoppers Stop.