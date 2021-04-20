Shyam Steel India launches their new TVC Campaign, "Maksad Toh India Ko Banana Hai" starring Sonu Sood

Speaking on the TVC campaign launch, Lalit Beriwala, director, Shyam Steel India, said "We at Shyam Steel India, deal in strong and flexible TMT Rebars. But more than that we aim to build the nation by assisting people in building their dreams. This is the reason why we got associated with Mr. Sonu Sood. The TVC reflects the brand's thought in connection with Sonu's exemplary work to assist people during lockdown. Sonu was helping the same target audience, with whom we connect at the last mile. When it comes to influencing Individual House Builders, people at the bottom of pyramid, remains the key focus of communication. So, we believe in building long-term relationships, just as Sonu Sood did after helping people in its most difficult situation.