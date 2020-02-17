Skootr appoints Prashant Datta as Head-Marketing

Skootr, a premium serviced office provider has announced the appointment of Prashant Datta as its head-marketing. The hiring is in line with the company’s plans to expand its presence across India. With over 14 years of experience in marketing communication and brand management across luxury and lifestyle segments, Prashant is expected to bring in the desired business acumen, while helping establish Skootr as an aspirational brand amidst the stakeholders.
Prashant has been driving the marketing and retail initiatives for a plethora of brands in the luxury and lifestyle segment. In his last assignment with Safilo Group, he had a dual responsibility as head of marketing (India) and communication & PR manager (IMEA) for the group, where he was instrumental in establishing the key portfolio brands within the country, helping them grow both vertically & horizontally. Prior to that he had worked for Swatch Group & Bose Corporation.
After 4 successful years from its inception, as Skootr enters its critical expansion stage, Prashant will be responsible for devising its marketing strategy, while clearly identifying Skootr’s playing segment & position the brand appropriately in front of the target audience. This would be identified keeping in mind Skootr’s key strengths, competition mapping, market potential & data analysis.
Speaking on the appointment, Puneet Chandra, founder and JMD, Skootr said, “Prashant is a skilled marketing leader with an enormous experience in driving impactful marketing campaigns across brands. As we move towards expansion mode, his experience will be critical in our growth journey.”
Skootr is India’s leading serviced office provider which offers thoughtfully curated workspace solution to MNCs and large enterprises. Skootr has over 50 clients on board and is present across the Delhi NCR region with an asset portfolio of 13 centres currently. The company intends to initiate its pan-India expansion plans starting with Mumbai and Hyderabad.
