Skootr appoints Prashant Datta as Head-Marketing

Prashant has been driving the marketing and retail initiatives for a plethora of brands in the luxury and lifestyle segment. In his last assignment with Safilo Group, he had a dual responsibility as head of marketing (India) and communication & PR manager (IMEA) for the group, where he was instrumental in establishing the key portfolio brands within the country, helping them grow both vertically & horizontally. Prior to that he had worked for Swatch Group & Bose Corporation.