SoCheers launches its in-house Digital Intelligence and Analytics division

Mehul Gupta, Co-founder and CEO at SoCheers said, “While we see the digital world through exciting, experimental content and a place for endless opportunities, a lot of it eventually comes down to the numbers. Brands want to see ROI, especially where they can and invest smartly. If we understand the latter better, we can focus on optimising the former to achieve the intended targets. Our aim is to do exactly that, help brands understand, analyse and dissect numbers better.”