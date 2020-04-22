Sony Pictures Sports Network launches ‘Sony Ten Pit Stop’ and ‘Sony Ten India Stay Fit’

Neville Bastawalla, head – marketing & on-air promotions, sports channels, Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited: “Sony Pictures Sports Network aims to provide viewers with exciting content in new and innovative ways. We want to share content that adds value to sports enthusiasts as well as new viewers while at home and gives them an opportunity to get up-close and personal with their favored athletes on our digital platforms. We are hosting sports stars and legends on two new digital segments who are sharing interesting and lighthearted sports banter, behind the scenes action of our players on the field as well as personal fitness tips and healthy eating advice while staying in the safe confines of their homes.”