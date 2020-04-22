Sony Pictures Sports Network launches ‘Sony Ten Pit Stop’ and ‘Sony Ten India Stay Fit’

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) announces the launch of ‘Sony Ten Pit Stop’ and ‘Sony Ten India Stay Fit’ – fun and engaging digital sessions for their audiences across the country. Fitness and Sports enthusiasts can now stream the two new online segments exclusively on the official Facebook, YouTube and Instagram pages of the sports network.
‘Sony Ten Pit Stop’ is a first digital micro-property where viewers will have a closer look at their favorite global sports stars and legends sharing their insights on the current landscape of sports and life in a neverseen-before avatar. The segments will include live and non-live interactions with athletes as well as throwback highlight moments and will help to fill the sports void in the lives of viewers.
‘Sony Ten Pit Stop’ has already featured upcoming Indian women cricket star, Jemimah Rodrigues, and in the coming weeks, sports enthusiasts will witness cricket, football and other sports stars and legends on the segment. Football fans can look forward to the next live episode on 22nd April 2020 which will feature David James, former England and Manchester City Goalkeeper, looking back at his 20+ year career and sharing his experiences playing with top players across top clubs and England. In the coming weeks, fans can look forward to watching Spanish footballer Gaizka Mendieta as well as Australian Cricketer David Warner amongst others live on ‘Sony Ten Pit Stop’.
‘Sony Ten India Stay Fit’ will showcase the personal fitness regimes of world-class athletes across various sports and will aim to inspire fitness enthusiasts to stay fit while staying home during these challenging times. Being home to some of the biggest and fittest athletes in the world, the sessions will give access to viewers and followers a glimpse of the fitness and diet regimes of their favorite sports personalities while being confined at home.
With no more gyms, jogs or outdoor sports, SPSN has joined hands with well-known athletes, like Holly Holm, Stephen Thompson, Michelle Waterson, Wendell Carter Jr, Isaiah Thomas and Larry Nance Jr to name a few who will share their various health routines that is aiding them to stay both physically and mentally active at home.
Neville Bastawalla, head – marketing & on-air promotions, sports channels, Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited: “Sony Pictures Sports Network aims to provide viewers with exciting content in new and innovative ways. We want to share content that adds value to sports enthusiasts as well as new viewers while at home and gives them an opportunity to get up-close and personal with their favored athletes on our digital platforms. We are hosting sports stars and legends on two new digital segments who are sharing interesting and lighthearted sports banter, behind the scenes action of our players on the field as well as personal fitness tips and healthy eating advice while staying in the safe confines of their homes.”
Football enthusiasts can visit the official Facebook page of Sony Pictures Sports Network, @SonySportsIndia and watch David James talk about the world of football LIVE from 5.00 PM on April 22, 2020.
(We got this information in a press release.)