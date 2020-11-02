Sony Pictures Sports Network unveils 'Aaj Koi Nahi Soyega' campaign ahead of UEFA Champions League

To build on this excitement and connect with the sentiments of football fans in India, SPSN has launched a new campaign film titled ‘Aaj Koi Nahi Soyega’. The campaign resonates with hardcore football lovers and fence sitters. During the Champions League, there are many who stay awake to watch the world’s best football action as well as those who go to sleep but aren't comfortable with that decision as they know they are missing out on something great. The campaign film uses four memorable and relatable situations, each with its own quirk, to nudge people into staying awake on Tuesday and Wednesday nights when the world’s best players are all set to play in the biggest club tournament event. The films are created on the success of the last season’s campaign, Sona Mana Hai, and will be rolled out in English & Hindi across TV and digital platforms.