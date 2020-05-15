Sony SAB artists celebrate ‘International Day of Families’ through a fun music video

Neeraj Vyas, Business Head – Sony SAB

“It has been our constant and consistent effort to produce content that is true to our values and is suited for the viewing pleasure all the members of the family. These unprecedented times that we are enduring have presented us an opportunity to spend time with our families and reconnect with our loved ones, hence we have come up with the campaign to celebrate International Day of Families this year. As the channel continues to spread happiness, we wanted to heartily thank our fans who are like our extended family through a congregation of Sony SAB artists.”