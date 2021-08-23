SonyLIV becomes a preferred sports destination for advertisers

Ranjana Mangla, senior VP & Head of Ad Revenue, SonyLIV : As we progress from one international sporting event to another, we continue to witness an overwhelming response not only from viewers but also from advertisers. At SonyLIV, we remain committed to adding unique value to the respective brands and enable advertisers to get their desired reach. For India’s tour of England, we succeeded in retaining multiple brands, which reiterates our commitment to fulfil the demands of our growing partnerships. Extraaa Innings/Studio Show integrations are a great way to build stronger connect with relevant audience for the brands.