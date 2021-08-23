SonyLIV becomes a preferred sports destination for advertisers

The platform onboards 50+ brands for India’s tour of England.
Team India’s last hour win over England at Lord’s in the 2nd test match has set the adrenaline of every cricket fan rushing. The thumping victory in the ongoing series has got cricket enthusiasts glued to their screens. The high-octane series garnered a remarkable response for SonyLIV, as the platform onboarded 50+ advertisers.
Witnessing great support from advertisers like Acko General Insurance, Swiggy, Apple, Coinswitch, Betway, Vimal, Abbott, TVS Tyres, Housing.com, Intel, FreshToHome, Rummy Culture, Amazon Prime Video, Accenture and Digit Insurance among others, Castrol, Apollo 24*7, MRF, 188Bet, Fairplay, and NPCI also have come forward to advocate their support for the ongoing India’s tour of England.
As Team India prepares to reclaim the trophy after 14 years, the next three test matches promise to be an intense battle between the two teams. So, don’t forget to watch all the action from England on August 25th, 2nd September, and 10th September only on SonyLIV.
Ranjana Mangla, senior VP & Head of Ad Revenue, SonyLIV : As we progress from one international sporting event to another, we continue to witness an overwhelming response not only from viewers but also from advertisers. At SonyLIV, we remain committed to adding unique value to the respective brands and enable advertisers to get their desired reach. For India’s tour of England, we succeeded in retaining multiple brands, which reiterates our commitment to fulfil the demands of our growing partnerships. Extraaa Innings/Studio Show integrations are a great way to build stronger connect with relevant audience for the brands.
Umesh Krishna, director marketing, Swiggy
SonyLIV has a noteworthy mix of entertainment and sports content that reaches our core audience on a grand scale. Therefore, Swiggy has partnered with SonyLIV extensively in recent years - the platform has consistently driven visibility and engagement for us. We are sure that the India vs England series association will bring in great ROI thanks to the significant audience interest around the series.
Ashish Mishra, CMO, ACKO : Our association with SonyLIV on Euro 2020 and now India vs. England, has helped ACKO build strong affinity in the OTT audience across our key markets of Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi. Our property called "ACKO Insurer Of The Day" further helps drive brand connect. The association has helped drive brand awareness and a stronger recall amongst sports enthusiasts.
